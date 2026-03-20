Delhi HC cancels LOCs against NDTV founders

Details of CBI cases against Roys

The first case, from 2017, accused the Roys of causing a ₹48 crore loss to ICICI Bank through irregularities in a loan repayment via their company RRPR Holdings.

The second case, filed in 2019, involved alleged violations of foreign investment rules.

The CBI filed a closure report in the loan case in 2024 but is still looking into the foreign direct investment (FDI) matter.

Courts noted it didn't make sense to keep the LOCs in place to monitor their movements because the Roys had answered summons and their counsel said cooperation was not an issue.