Delhi HC denies Google interim relief in 'HINDWARE' trademark dispute

Appeal details

Detailed hearing on matter scheduled for July 24

A division bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued a notice on Google's appeal but refused to stay the operation of the May 22 judgment. The court had ordered Google to pay ₹30 lakh in damages for trademark infringement. The bench has scheduled a detailed hearing for July 24, which will be closely monitored as it could set an important precedent on digital platforms' use of trademarked search terms.