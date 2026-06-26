Delhi HC orders Meesho to remove fake Jockey listings
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has ordered e-commerce giant Meesho to remove product listings that allegedly violate the trademark of American innerwear and apparel brand Jockey, according to Bar & Bench. The interim order was passed by Justice Jyoti Singh on May 29. The court observed that Jockey had made a prima facie case of trademark infringement against sellers using names deceptively similar to its registered trademark.
Trademark infringement
'Confusion among consumers can't be ruled out'
The court noted, "The impugned marks are prima facie deceptively similar to JOCKEY, the registered trademark of the Plaintiff (Jockey), and is being used by the Defendants for identical products." It added that since both parties share common trade channels and consumer bases, confusion among consumers cannot be ruled out.
Legal proceedings
Jockey discovered infringing products in January
Jockey had approached the High Court after discovering the products in January with names like "JOYKE," "JOYEBEE," "JOYESS," and "JOJOKE" on Meesho and other platforms. The company also claimed that one of the alleged infringers had started the process of trademark registration for one of these disputed marks. Despite issuing a cease-and-desist notice, the alleged infringing company continued to use these marks, Jockey told the court.
Compliance details
Court gives Meesho 36 hours to comply
The court has given Meesho 36 hours to comply with its order and remove the infringing listings. The platform has also been directed to disable the URLs hosting these products within the same time frame. Further, it has been asked to provide details about the sellers' KYC information, registered addresses, mobile numbers, UPI information, transaction records, and IP logs within four weeks of receiving this order from the court.