Delhi HC orders Meesho to remove fake Jockey listings

Compliance details

Court gives Meesho 36 hours to comply

The court has given Meesho 36 hours to comply with its order and remove the infringing listings. The platform has also been directed to disable the URLs hosting these products within the same time frame. Further, it has been asked to provide details about the sellers' KYC information, registered addresses, mobile numbers, UPI information, transaction records, and IP logs within four weeks of receiving this order from the court.