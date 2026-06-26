Army would 'turn weapons against Kremlin': Ex-commander warns Putin
What's the story
A former Russian commander has issued a stark warning to President Vladimir Putin, threatening an armed uprising if the Kremlin doesn't come clean about the Ukraine war. Alexander Lunin, a 39-year-old ex-commander of a Russian volunteer battalion in occupied Ukraine, released an Instagram video on Thursday. In it, he warned that "the army will turn its weapons against the Kremlin" if his demands are ignored.
Unprecedented challenge
Lunin demands live meeting with Putin
In the video, Lunin demanded a face-to-face meeting with Putin at the Kremlin, broadcast live to reveal "the truth" about the battlefield. He claimed unnamed military officials and security service members asked him to deliver this message. The video has since gone viral, with one version reportedly garnering over 200,000 likes.
Leadership change
'Meat grinder' of war
Lunin, who was removed from his position after refusing orders, said he was visited by defense officials at his home in the Voronezh region. He claimed military personnel are exhausted by what he called the "meat grinder" of war, and many soldiers are angry over battlefield losses, poor treatment, and punishment for refusing "suicidal orders."
Escalating tensions
Not bluffing
In another Telegram post, Lunin insisted he wasn't bluffing. He said any harm to him or his family should be seen as a "signal" for an uprising. However, he stressed that he wasn't positioning himself as the leader of any revolt but only passing on a warning from people inside the system who can no longer be ignored.