'Vampire Diaries' stars Nina Dobrev-Paul Wesley reunite for new thriller
What's the story
Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley, the stars of the popular CW show The Vampire Diaries, are set to reunite for a new project titled You Deserve to Know. The series is based on Aggie Blum Thompson's 2025 novel of the same name. It will be developed by Alex Cooper's Unwell and Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment for Hulu, reported Deadline.
Storyline
More about the series and characters
The series, written by Brian Tanen, revolves around three suburban couples who are best friends and neighbors. However, their lives take a dark turn when one of the husbands is murdered, exposing a web of secrets and causing their friendship to unravel. Dobrev and Wesley will play Gwen and Scott, respectively, two neighbors caught up in a murder investigation that pits them against each other.
Executive producers
They will also serve as executive producers
Apart from their acting roles, Dobrev and Wesley will also serve as executive producers for the series. They will be joined by Tanen, Thompson, Cooper, Matt Kaplan, Mina Lefevre, and Kaplan; and co-executive producers Kapital's Jaiden Kaplan and Dylan Hammalian, and Unwell's Paul Kim and Kendall Boucher. The studios involved in the project are Kapital and 20th Television.
Past projects
Kaplan's previous work with Dobrev and Wesley
Kaplan is reuniting Dobrev and Wesley after working with them separately in the past. Dobrev starred in Kapital's multi-camera comedy Fam for CBS, while Wesley was part of the company's psychological thriller Tell Me a Story for CBS All Access (now Paramount+). Meanwhile, Kapital has developed medical drama Vital Signs with Tanen at ABC and Dead Letters with Unwell at Netflix.
Career updates
What are Dobrev and Wesley up to now?
After The Vampire Diaries, Dobrev has been busy with several projects. She recently starred in and produced the short film General Admission, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She will next be seen in the action thriller The Get Out alongside Russell Crowe, Aaron Paul, and Theresa Palmer. Meanwhile, Wesley recently completed a recurring role on Apple TV's The Buccaneers and wrapped up filming for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.