'Dancing with the Stars' musical director Harold Wheeler (82) dies
What's the story
The Dancing with the Stars family is mourning the loss of its longtime musical director, Harold Wheeler, who has passed away at 82. The news was confirmed by Deadline. Wheeler, a renowned Broadway orchestrator and recipient of a Special Tony Award in 2019 for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre, died at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday (local time) after a prolonged illness.
Career highlights
Wheeler's work on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Wheeler was the musical director and composer for the first 17 seasons of Dancing with the Stars from 2005 to 2013. His departure was announced in 2014 before the show's 18th season. Tom Bergeron, who hosted DWTS for its first 28 seasons, paid tribute to Wheeler on Instagram on Friday, reminiscing about their time together and praising his talent.
Tributes pour in
Other tributes to Wheeler
Wheeler's successor on DWTS, Ray Chew, called it "one of the greatest honors" of his career to have Wheeler pass the baton to him. Current DWTS judge Derek Hough also paid tribute to Wheeler on Instagram. He described Wheeler as someone who "helped build so much of the magic we all know."
Career achievements
His illustrious career beyond 'DWTS'
Beyond his work on DWTS, Wheeler had an illustrious career with numerous stage and screen credits. He served as the musical director and orchestrator for prestigious award shows like the Oscars and Emmys, as well as many Broadway-to-TV musicals. His impressive resume also includes conducting the 1996 Summer Olympics opening and closing ceremonies and collaborating with artists such as Burt Bacharach, Bruce Springsteen, and Nina Simone. Wheeler is survived by his wife, Hattie Winston, and two daughters, Marian and Samantha.