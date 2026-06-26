'Dancing with the Stars' musical director Harold Wheeler (82) dies 

Career achievements

His illustrious career beyond 'DWTS'

Beyond his work on DWTS, Wheeler had an illustrious career with numerous stage and screen credits. He served as the musical director and orchestrator for prestigious award shows like the Oscars and Emmys, as well as many Broadway-to-TV musicals. His impressive resume also includes conducting the 1996 Summer Olympics opening and closing ceremonies and collaborating with artists such as Burt Bacharach, Bruce Springsteen, and Nina Simone. Wheeler is survived by his wife, Hattie Winston, and two daughters, Marian and Samantha.