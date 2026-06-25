NCERT introduces chapter on 'Emergency' in Class IX textbook
What's the story
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a section on the Emergency in its Class IX textbook for the first time, describing it as "one of the major challenges" to Indian democracy. Titled Understanding Society: India and Beyond, the social science textbook includes a chapter on Indian democracy's strengths and challenges. The inclusion comes after India marked five decades since the declaration of the Emergency in 1975.
Historical context
Emergency 1 of major challenges to democracy
"One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77. In the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing. Rising unemployment, inflation, and allegations of misgovernance led to widespread protests," the section reads. "In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance," it reads, detailing how fundamental rights were suspended and political leaders arrested during this period.
Activism highlighted
Textbook discusses Jayaprakash Narayan's role during Emergency
"Democratic institutions came under severe strain, and citizens' freedom was restricted," it added. The textbook also discusses Jayaprakash Narayan's role in mobilizing opposition against the Emergency. "Mass movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan...popularly known as Lok Nayak-mobilized students and citizens, especially in Bihar....Gujarat. The Emergency was lifted in 1977, and general elections were held, allowing people to express their will through the ballot. The defeat of the ruling government demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy and highlighted the importance of democracy."
Modern issues
Textbook discusses modern challenges to democracy
Apart from the Emergency, the textbook also discusses modern challenges such as fake news and misinformation. It introduces a new section called "Democracy and You" to connect classroom learning with students' roles as active citizens for the first time. The revised curriculum emphasizes India's democratic traditions, institutions, and citizen participation in governance processes.
Media influence
Media highlighted as '4th pillar of democracy'
The textbook also features a dedicated section on media's role as the "fourth pillar of democracy." It highlights voter participation, polling infrastructure, and political representation in India. Case studies from grassroots democracy are included to show citizen participation in governance. Separate sections are devoted to women's voting rights and reservations in local bodies.