NCERT introduces chapter on 'Emergency' in Class IX textbook

Activism highlighted

Textbook discusses Jayaprakash Narayan's role during Emergency

"Democratic institutions came under severe strain, and citizens' freedom was restricted," it added. The textbook also discusses Jayaprakash Narayan's role in mobilizing opposition against the Emergency. "Mass movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan...popularly known as Lok Nayak-mobilized students and citizens, especially in Bihar....Gujarat. The Emergency was lifted in 1977, and general elections were held, allowing people to express their will through the ballot. The defeat of the ruling government demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy and highlighted the importance of democracy."