34 have died so far

Powerful back-to-back quakes hit Venezuela: What is 'doublet earthquake'

By Chanshimla Varah 11:17 am Jun 25, 202611:17 am

What's the story

Venezuela declared a state of emergency after two powerful earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the first quake at a magnitude of 7.2, centered about 160km west of Caracas. Less than a minute later, a second quake with a magnitude of 7.5 followed suit. The tremors caused widespread panic in the capital and were also felt in Colombia. As many as 34 people have died so far, with casualties expected to rise.