Did BLACKPINK's Lisa split from boyfriend Frederic Arnault?

Emotional revelation

'I feel like I've been heartbroken a lot'

In her recent interview, Lisa spoke about her struggles with privacy and the impact of fame on her personal life. When asked if she had ever been a "heartbreaker," she replied no, adding, "I'm the one who got that a lot...I feel like I got heartbroken a lot." The publication reported that Lisa became so emotional during this part of the interview that she couldn't finish her thought, and they moved on to other questions.