Did BLACKPINK's Lisa split from boyfriend Frederic Arnault?
What's the story
Lalisa Manobal, the 29-year-old BLACKPINK member popularly known as Lisa, has reportedly split from her billionaire boyfriend Frederic Arnault. The news comes after she confessed to feeling "heartbroken" in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. The publication noted that the former couple, who officially began dating in 2023, "seem to have now called it quits." However, neither party has confirmed these rumors yet.
Emotional revelation
'I feel like I've been heartbroken a lot'
In her recent interview, Lisa spoke about her struggles with privacy and the impact of fame on her personal life. When asked if she had ever been a "heartbreaker," she replied no, adding, "I'm the one who got that a lot...I feel like I got heartbroken a lot." The publication reported that Lisa became so emotional during this part of the interview that she couldn't finish her thought, and they moved on to other questions.
Relationship timeline
Signs of trouble in paradise
The first signs of trouble in paradise appeared in March when Arnault, 31, missed Lisa's birthday party. The couple had kept their relationship private and only made a public appearance together in 2024 at a TAG Heuer and Formula 1 event in Miami. Despite the speculation, representatives for both Lisa and Arnault have not yet responded to requests for comments on these breakup rumors.
Privacy respect
Fans have started to respect her need for privacy more
Despite the challenges of fame, Lisa told Vanity Fair that her fans have started to respect her need for privacy more since she spoke about it. She said, "I feel like after I came out and talked about how there's no privacy for me, [fans] now respect that a lot more." The K-pop icon added that her fans understand the difficulties of being in her position.
Career shift
Lisa's performance at FIFA World Cup and career shift
Lisa recently performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup's opening ceremony alongside Anitta and Rema. On the other hand, she made her on-screen debut in 2025 with HBO's The White Lotus. Despite her initial reluctance to act, she eventually embraced it as a new source of inspiration. "Sometimes when you're doing the things that (you've done) for more than 10 years, you feel like you should find new things to find inspiration," she said in the interview.