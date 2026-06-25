Jeff Olson, 'Star Wars' VFX producer, dies at 77

Career highlights

'His career spanned momentous change...'

ILM paid tribute to Olson on Instagram, saying, "The ILM community is heartbroken to lose our dear friend and former colleague Jeff Olson." "Over nearly 25 years with the company, Jeff worked as a modelmaker, model supervisor, and visual effects producer on many classic projects, from Willow and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" "His career spanned momentous change in the art form and industry, and no matter the techniques employed on a given show, Jeff was always committed to the team."