Jeff Olson, 'Star Wars' VFX producer, dies at 77
What's the story
Jeff Olson, a veteran modelmaker, model supervisor, and visual effects producer who contributed to films like Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and A Series of Unfortunate Events, has passed away at the age of 77. His death was confirmed by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the visual effects studio founded by George Lucas.
Career highlights
'His career spanned momentous change...'
ILM paid tribute to Olson on Instagram, saying, "The ILM community is heartbroken to lose our dear friend and former colleague Jeff Olson." "Over nearly 25 years with the company, Jeff worked as a modelmaker, model supervisor, and visual effects producer on many classic projects, from Willow and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" "His career spanned momentous change in the art form and industry, and no matter the techniques employed on a given show, Jeff was always committed to the team."
Additional work
He also worked on 'Star Trek' films
Olson also played a role in creating the visual effects for Star Trek: First Contact (1996) and J.J. Abrams's 2009 Star Trek. His other credits as a visual effects producer include Herbie: Fully Loaded and Rush Hour 3. His last project in this capacity was 2011's Priest. Beyond visual effects, Olson also worked as a stage producer on projects like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.
Diverse roles
His tenure at ILM
He was a model maker for several films, including Die Hard 2 and Back to the Future Part III. His tenure at ILM lasted from 1985 to 2009, after which he joined Polygon Entertainment as a visual effects producer. Meanwhile, Olson graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1970. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Limburg, two children, and grandchildren.