Realme India CEO quits

Leadership transition

Chase Xu to oversee India market

Chase Xu, the Vice President of Realme Global, will now oversee the India market. The company has reiterated its commitment to India and long-term growth plans despite Guo's departure. Guo was a key member of the OPPO Group and one of the founding members of Realme under founder Sky Li. He had been with Realme in India for nearly eight years before taking over as CEO in March 2023, following Madhav Sheth's departure.