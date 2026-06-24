Realme India CEO quits
What's the story
Michael Guo, the CEO of Realme India, has resigned from his position. The move comes as part of a major restructuring process within the company. The restructuring will see Realme integrated with OnePlus under its parent company OPPO's umbrella. A spokesperson for Realme India confirmed Guo's departure due to health reasons and thanked him for his contributions during his tenure.
Leadership transition
Chase Xu to oversee India market
Chase Xu, the Vice President of Realme Global, will now oversee the India market. The company has reiterated its commitment to India and long-term growth plans despite Guo's departure. Guo was a key member of the OPPO Group and one of the founding members of Realme under founder Sky Li. He had been with Realme in India for nearly eight years before taking over as CEO in March 2023, following Madhav Sheth's departure.
Restructuring impact
Realme's integration into OPPO ecosystem
The restructuring will see Realme gradually shift from being an independent smartphone brand to a product series within the larger OPPO ecosystem. The change is expected to be fully realized after the Diwali festive season. This move is similar to changes already seen in China, where OPPO has integrated OnePlus and Realme into a single business unit for better coordination and resource optimization.
Operational changes
Impact on employees and distribution network
As part of the integration, existing Realme distributors will be given the option to join OPPO's distribution network and manage both brands. The restructuring will also have an impact on employees, with layoffs in cases of role duplication. This phased employee rationalization process is expected to take 12-15 months. Last month, around 25 employees had resigned from Realme as part of this ongoing process across various functions.
Brand evolution
Evolution of Realme in India
Realme was launched as an OPPO sub-brand in 2018 to compete with Xiaomi's Redmi. However, it later became an independent entity under BBK Electronics, the parent company behind OPPO as well as Vivo. In India, the brand's operating structure has changed several times since 2021. In 2023, it formed a separate legal entity, Realme Mobile Telecommunications (India), to handle its own sales and distribution operations instead of going through OPPO Mobiles India.