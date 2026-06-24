Gautam Adani announces big bets on nuclear power and AI

Financial commitment

Infrastructure investments in FY26

The Adani Group invested over ₹1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during FY26, which is over 30% of India's total new private-sector capex for the year. The energy business remains at the center of this expansion with Adani Power executing what is described as India's largest private-sector power expansion program with investments of over ₹2 lakh crore to build 45 GW capacity in five years.