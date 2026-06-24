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Home / News / Business News / Gautam Adani announces big bets on nuclear power and AI
Gautam Adani announces big bets on nuclear power and AI
Adani Atomic Energy plans to develop a capacity of 10 GW by 2035

Gautam Adani announces big bets on nuclear power and AI

By Mudit Dube
Jun 24, 2026
11:20 am
What's the story

At the Adani Group's Annual General Meeting (AGM), chairperson Gautam Adani unveiled an ambitious plan for the future. The strategy is heavily focused on nuclear power, artificial intelligence (AI), and massive infrastructure investments. He said that the company is preparing for a world where energy security, technology, and national sovereignty are increasingly interconnected.

Nuclear energy

Entry into nuclear energy

In a major move, the Adani Group has announced its entry into the nuclear energy sector through Adani Atomic Energy. The company has identified land and plans to develop a capacity of 10 GW by 2035. This strategic shift comes as India seeks clean, round-the-clock power to meet rising industrial demand and support data centers' rapid growth.

Tech integration

Infrastructure and AI

Adani linked India's infrastructure ambitions with the growing influence of AI, saying they are no longer separate themes. "Infrastructure gives a nation muscle. Intelligence gives a nation mastery," he told shareholders. The Adani Group's data center business is aiming for a 3 GW platform by 2030. The company has also signed a binding agreement with Google for a gigawatt-scale data center project in Visakhapatnam.

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Financial commitment

Infrastructure investments in FY26

The Adani Group invested over ₹1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during FY26, which is over 30% of India's total new private-sector capex for the year. The energy business remains at the center of this expansion with Adani Power executing what is described as India's largest private-sector power expansion program with investments of over ₹2 lakh crore to build 45 GW capacity in five years.

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Operational milestones

Logistics and transport achievements

In the logistics and transport sector, the Adani Group achieved record operational milestones. Adani Ports handled over 500 million tons of cargo during FY26 and aims for one billion tons by 2030. The group's flagship Vizhinjam port near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, crossed one million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) in its first year, making it one of India's fastest-growing ports.

Sector growth

Expansion in aviation and defense sectors

The Adani Group also expanded its presence in aviation with the launch of Navi Mumbai International Airport and a new integrated terminal at Guwahati Airport. In defense and aerospace, partnerships with Leonardo and Embraer are helping create domestic manufacturing ecosystems for helicopters and regional aircraft. The group's drones, anti-drone systems, missiles, and ammunition supported Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

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