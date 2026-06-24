France reports 40 drownings as heatwave sweeps across Europe

Health risks

Heatwave similar to deadly August 2003 episode

The country is under unprecedented red alerts, with 54 departments affected and the number expected to rise to 58 by Wednesday. The heatwave, caused by an Omega block weather pattern, is similar to the deadly August 2003 heatwave that killed around 80,000 people in Europe. The current episode's duration remains uncertain but is expected to continue into Thursday before a gradual drop in temperatures from the Atlantic coast.