France reports 40 drownings as heatwave sweeps across Europe
What's the story
France recorded its hottest day on record on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 44.3 degrees Celsius in a southwestern town. The extreme heat has led to 40 drownings over recent days. People across the country have been cooling down by leaping into canals and rivers. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu described the drownings as "a sad scourge" and stated that 40 individuals have died since June 18, mostly young.
Health risks
Heatwave similar to deadly August 2003 episode
The country is under unprecedented red alerts, with 54 departments affected and the number expected to rise to 58 by Wednesday. The heatwave, caused by an Omega block weather pattern, is similar to the deadly August 2003 heatwave that killed around 80,000 people in Europe. The current episode's duration remains uncertain but is expected to continue into Thursday before a gradual drop in temperatures from the Atlantic coast.
International measures
Italy, Britain issue extreme heat warnings
In Italy, the health ministry issued its highest alert for 15 cities and restricted work in some sectors. Britain is also facing extreme heat, with temperatures in southern England reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius. Dozens of schools planned early closures due to the weather conditions. Transport networks across Europe also came under strain, with trains being canceled or operating slower.
Regional actions
Spain, Belgium take precautionary measures
Spain's meteorological agency issued red alerts for dangerous heat, with temperatures expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius. Northern municipalities canceled traditional bonfires due to wildfire risks. Madrid opened climate shelters for vulnerable populations. In Belgium, a primary school near Brussels moved its final exams to a nearby church due to soaring temperatures.
Resource management
St. Gallen restricts water withdrawals; trains canceled
Switzerland's northeastern canton of St. Gallen restricted water withdrawals from rivers and lakes due to low levels and high temperatures. As areas of Europe scorched and the Eiffel Tower shuttered at 4:00pm (1400 GMT) due to the heat, travelers wanting a "coolcation" flocked to cooler northern regions. "We were thinking about traveling to Croatia, but we came to Sweden because it's cooler here," a German tourist in Stockholm's Old Town told Reuters.