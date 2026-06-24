'The Blair Witch Project' reboot gets release date
What's the story
A reboot of the iconic horror film The Blair Witch Project is set to hit theaters on September 24, 2027, confirmed Variety. The project is being backed by Lionsgate, which has described it as a "new vision" intended to "reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation." Dylan Clark will direct the film, with Chris Thomas Devlin penning the script.
Production details
Meet the team behind the reboot
The original 1999 film's creators, Eduardo Sanchez, Gregg Hale, and Daniel Myrick, are executive producers on the upcoming reboot. They will be joined by original cast members Joshua Leonard and Michael C Williams. Other executive producers include Judson Scott, Michael Clear, and Steven Schneider. Blumhouse-Atomic Monster founders James Wan and Jason Blum will produce alongside Roy Lee, Greg Gilreath, and Adam Hendricks.
Film history
Original film was a massive hit
Released in 1999, The Blair Witch Project is one of the highest-grossing indie films ever, raking in nearly $250 million worldwide on a budget of $60,000. The movie uses "found footage" to capture the alleged true story of three student filmmakers who disappear while making a film about the legend of Blair Witch. It was followed by a 2000 sequel, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, and a 2016 sequel simply titled Blair Witch.