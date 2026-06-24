'The Blair Witch Project' reboot gets release date

Film history

Original film was a massive hit

Released in 1999, The Blair Witch Project is one of the highest-grossing indie films ever, raking in nearly $250 million worldwide on a budget of $60,000. The movie uses "found footage" to capture the alleged true story of three student filmmakers who disappear while making a film about the legend of Blair Witch. It was followed by a 2000 sequel, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, and a 2016 sequel simply titled Blair Witch.