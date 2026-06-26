India has quake warning system for seismically active Himalayan belt 

System functionality

How the early warning system works

The early warning system works by detecting P-waves (primary waves) of an earthquake, which are the first to arrive and usually cause less damage. These P-waves are detected near the epicenter and alerts are sent to areas farther away before stronger waves hit. The time available for a warning depends on how far a place is from the epicenter. Larger, slower S-waves come after P-waves, creating more dangerous earth-shaking movements. L-waves come last and are the most destructive.