Delhi High Court drops contempt charges against SpiceJet's Ajay Singh
Business
The Delhi High Court has dropped contempt charges against SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh and other directors.
The case started because SpiceJet didn't fully hand over two Boeing planes and three engines to TWC Aviation Capital, as ordered by the court after a UK ruling about $14 million in unpaid dues.
Court allows TWC Aviation execution petition
Even though the court noticed missing parts and incomplete paperwork, it decided not to drag out the contempt issue.
Instead, TWC Aviation Capital can now file an execution petition to actually recover its assets, so the legal battle isn't totally over yet.