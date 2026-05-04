Delhi High Court rejects SpiceJet's Gurugram property plea, fines ₹50,000

Tribunal ordered SpiceJet repay ₹579Cr

This clash goes back to 2015, when Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways sold their majority stake in SpiceJet but later claimed they didn't get convertible warrants and preference shares.

A tribunal in 2018 told SpiceJet to pay back ₹579 crore with interest.

While SpiceJet says it has already paid around ₹730 crore, disagreements over what's still owed have kept things tense, and Maran isn't budging on the need for actual cash over property.