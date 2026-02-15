Delhi government to assign unique ID for every land parcel

The Delhi government has launched a new initiative, 'Bhu-Aadhaar,' to assign a unique 14-digit identification number to every land parcel in the city. The move is aimed at ending disputes related to land boundaries and ensuring transparency in ownership. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called Bhu-Aadhaar a "revolutionary step" toward realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's vision of 'Digital India.'

Program details What is Bhu-Aadhaar? The Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), now called Bhu-Aadhaar, was launched in 2021 under the Central government's Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). The initiative is part of a larger effort by the Delhi government to modernize land records and free citizens from long-standing disputes over land ownership.

Implementation strategy How will it be implemented? The implementation of ULPIN will be done by the IT branch of the revenue department with support from the Survey of India. To create accurate ULPINs for all areas in Delhi, including 48 villages already covered under SVAMITVA scheme, some 2TB of high-quality geospatial data and drone-based Ortho Rectified Images are being procured from the Survey of India.

Project progress Pilot project completed in Tilangpur Kotla village A pilot project for the Bhu-Aadhaar system has already been completed in Tilangpur Kotla village in West Delhi district, where 274 ULPIN records were generated successfully. The government plans to expand this system across Delhi in a phased manner under a standard operating procedure with defined timelines. Earlier, ₹1.32 crore was allocated for this project with financial management overseen by the IT branch.

