Delhivery's Q1 net profit falls 65% YoY to ₹32cr

Delhivery's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) fell by 4% to ₹142.2 crore from ₹148.8 crore last year.

The company's total expenses increased by a whopping 29% year-on-year to ₹3,011.6 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to ₹2,326.6 crore during the same period last year and ₹2,853.1 crore in the previous quarter of FY26.