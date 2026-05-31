Dell chief strategy officer Sam Burd lauds India's AI push
Dell's chief strategy officer, Sam Burd, is genuinely impressed by India's push to become a global leader in artificial intelligence.
He pointed out how India has moved from being known mainly for back-office work during the Y2K days to now focusing on cutting-edge tech and innovation.
Burd sounded excited about teaming up with Indian businesses and government, saying they're ready to try new things and embrace fresh strategies.
Dell shapes India's AI roadmap
Dell has been actively helping shape India's AI roadmap, bringing its advanced tech solutions into the mix wherever possible.
At the recent Dell Tech World event, Burd also encouraged a smarter approach to data security, suggesting companies focus more on how data is managed and controlled rather than just where it's stored.
He summed it up nicely: These developments illustrate India's rapid progress in adapting to an evolving technological ecosystem.