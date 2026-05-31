Dell chief strategy officer Sam Burd lauds India's AI push Business May 31, 2026

Dell's chief strategy officer, Sam Burd, is genuinely impressed by India's push to become a global leader in artificial intelligence.

He pointed out how India has moved from being known mainly for back-office work during the Y2K days to now focusing on cutting-edge tech and innovation.

Burd sounded excited about teaming up with Indian businesses and government, saying they're ready to try new things and embrace fresh strategies.