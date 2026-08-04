Deloitte India-FICCI urges tighter AI rules for FMCG retail e-commerce
A new Deloitte India-FICCI report says it's time for tighter rules on how AI is used in India's FMCG, retail, and e-commerce sectors.
With brands using AI for things like smart pricing and personalized recommendations, the report warns that clear regulations are needed to keep things transparent and fair.
Report urges principle-based safeguards, content-review
The report pushes for principle-based policies (think risk checks, model reliability, bias management, explainability, performance monitoring, and human accountability) to make sure AI doesn't go off track.
It also points out ongoing problems with influencer marketing (like sketchy ad disclosures) and urges brands to review all AI-generated consumer-facing content involving product representations so that ads stay honest and trustworthy before publication.