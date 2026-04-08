Deloitte says IT services salaries set to dip by 2026
Business
Thinking about a tech job? Heads up, Deloitte says salaries in the IT services sector are set to dip by 2026.
The main reasons: global market ups and downs, plus companies leaning more on AI.
Growth is also slowing, with the sector expected to go from 7.6% growth in 2025 down to just 6.9% in 2026—the slowest among all sectors they looked at.
Global Capability Centers pay ₹14.4L-₹18.75L
While most of the industry is tightening its belt, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are still offering pretty attractive pay, about 20% to 25% higher than regular IT services jobs, with packages roughly ₹14.4 lakh to ₹18.75 lakh per year.
Their growth rate is dipping only slightly (from 9% to 8.8%), so if you're aiming for better compensation, GCCs might be worth a look.