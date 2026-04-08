Deloitte says IT services salaries set to dip by 2026 Business Apr 08, 2026

Thinking about a tech job? Heads up, Deloitte says salaries in the IT services sector are set to dip by 2026.

The main reasons: global market ups and downs, plus companies leaning more on AI.

Growth is also slowing, with the sector expected to go from 7.6% growth in 2025 down to just 6.9% in 2026—the slowest among all sectors they looked at.