Delta, Dell, Caterpillar and Ford warn proposed tariffs raise costs

US Chamber urges smarter trade rules

These concerns come as US inflation sits at 3.3%, with industry leaders worried that more tariffs will only make things worse.

Companies like Jockey International point out that higher prices won't fix deeper problems like overcapacity, while Caterpillar and Cummins warn about "tariff stacking" causing even more supply chain headaches.

The US Chamber of Commerce is urging a smarter approach, suggesting not all countries should be treated the same when it comes to trade rules.