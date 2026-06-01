Demis Hassabis calls Meta and Amazon layoffs failure of nerve

Demis Hassabis says AI aids engineers

Hassabis reassured everyone that advanced AI, like DeepMind's Gemini 3.5 Flash, is meant to help developers, not replace them. He's got "a million ideas" for what engineers could do with these tools.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang also chimed in, saying layoffs aren't really because of AI; AI only became useful months ago and some cuts were made years earlier.

Plus, Yale data shows unemployment hasn't spiked for jobs heavily exposed to AI since late 2022.