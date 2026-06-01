Demis Hassabis calls Meta and Amazon layoffs failure of nerve
Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis thinks tech companies are missing the point with recent layoffs.
Instead of using AI to spark new ideas and build cool stuff, firms like Meta and Amazon are cutting jobs. He calls it a failure of nerve dressed up as strategy.
Hassabis even said he'd love to hire some of those engineers, showing he's all about innovation over cost-cutting.
Demis Hassabis says AI aids engineers
Hassabis reassured everyone that advanced AI, like DeepMind's Gemini 3.5 Flash, is meant to help developers, not replace them. He's got "a million ideas" for what engineers could do with these tools.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang also chimed in, saying layoffs aren't really because of AI; AI only became useful months ago and some cuts were made years earlier.
Plus, Yale data shows unemployment hasn't spiked for jobs heavily exposed to AI since late 2022.