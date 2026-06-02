Democrats say DOL 401(k) proposal risks $14.2 trillion savings

Lawmakers cite crypto risks, administration defends

The lawmakers pointed out how unstable crypto can be, like Trump's meme coin dropping from over $75 per token at his inauguration to just $2.

They also noted over $11 billion was lost to crypto fraud last year, according to the FBI.

Plus, they flagged possible conflicts of interest since Trump's family potentially raised as much as $5 billion with their own digital currency.

The Trump administration says the proposal would give workers more investment choices and freedom.