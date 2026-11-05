Democrats's midterm wins ease risks, dollar slips, markets rally
Business
The US dollar slipped after Democrats scored wins in the midterm elections, easing political worries and giving global markets a boost.
Stocks jumped worldwide, and US Treasuries saw gains.
The Japanese yen also picked up strength after Japan's central bank hinted at possible rate hikes. Investors seemed to like that news.
Dollar index drops, pound rises
The dollar index dropped slightly, while the euro and the British pound both edged higher.
The pound even hit a seven-week high as people bet on a Bank of England rate hike.
Despite all the political shifts, most expect the Federal Reserve to stick with its plan and raise rates again in December, especially after strong US job numbers came out this week.