Demoverse raises $600,000 led by Lumikai to scale co-creation
Business
Demoverse, an AI-driven platform where anyone can help shape new products, just raised $600,000 in pre-seed funding led by Lumikai.
The money will help turn its early trials with Indian consumer brands into paid campaigns.
Demoverse stands out by letting users actually co-create product ideas, so you're not just buying stuff, you're helping invent it.
Demoverse AI predicts demand, avoids overstock
Demoverse uses AI to predict what people want, helping brands avoid making too much unsold stock, a big problem in fashion.
If your design gets picked and sold, you even earn royalties.
The platform lets you tweak brand concepts and see what the community thinks before anything hits stores.
Next up: it plans to expand into beauty and packaged goods using this fresh approach.