Denglin and Xinde raise HK$2.36 billion in Hong Kong IPOs

Denglin focuses on AI chips (think GPUs for smarter tech) and plans to use its HK$1.41 billion IPO funds to upgrade products and develop new ones.

Its IPO was popular, with its retail tranche subscribed 2.11 times and its international offering 1.34 times.

Meanwhile, Xinde makes semiconductor packaging and saw even higher demand for its shares, with its retail tranche subscribed 9.84 times, and had a strong debut as investors showed big interest in China's semiconductor and AI industries.