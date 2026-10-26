Deutsche Bank uses AI to speed up corporate loan decisions
Business
Deutsche Bank is now using AI to make corporate loan decisions way faster: think minutes instead of weeks for small businesses, and weeks instead of months for big companies.
Marie-Jeanne Deverdun from the bank's management board says there is even more potential ahead, with AI possibly interacting directly with clients' own agents in the future.
ADA platform and €2.5bn-plus cybersecurity upgrades
The bank's new ADA platform helps manage risk and keep an eye on how AI is used.
Deutsche Bank is putting more than €2.5 billion into tech upgrades between 2026 and 2028, with a strong focus on cybersecurity.
As Deverdun points out, making things faster with AI means also staying careful about cyber risks, a balance banks everywhere are working on now.