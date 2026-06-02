Devan Chandrasekharan named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026
Business
Devan Chandrasekharan, founder of Kochi-based Fuselage Innovations, just landed a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia for 2026.
His company's drones are making a real impact in agriculture, infrastructure, and disaster management, all driven by homegrown tech since 2020.
Fuselage Innovations helps thousands of farmers
Fuselage Innovations has helped thousands of farmers boost productivity with drone-powered spraying and smart farming tools.
The company is also expanding internationally, taking its precision agriculture projects to places like Canada.