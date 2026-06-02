Devan Chandrasekharan named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 Business Jun 02, 2026

Devan Chandrasekharan, founder of Kochi-based Fuselage Innovations, just landed a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia for 2026.

His company's drones are making a real impact in agriculture, infrastructure, and disaster management, all driven by homegrown tech since 2020.