Temporary flight duty relief for Air India amid US-Iran war

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has temporarily relaxed flight duty norms for Air India 's long-haul flights. The decision comes as the airline has been taking longer routes due to airspace restrictions amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The relaxations will be in effect until April 30, according to PTI.

Route changes Increased flying hours Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and Iraq, Air India has been rerouting its European and North American flights via Egypt. This has resulted in longer flying hours for the airline. In response, the DGCA has extended the Flight Time (FT) by 1.30 hours to 11.30 hours and the Flight Duty Period (FDP) by 1.45 hours to 11.45 hours for these long-haul flights operated with two pilots, sources said.

Norm violations Allegations of violations There are allegations that Air India has been violating the relaxed duty norms by scheduling its Jeddah flight, which has an FDP of 11.55 hours. This exceeds the allowed relaxations by 10 minutes. The DGCA's exemptions also include relief from the 30-minute roster planning buffer requirement for these long-haul flights operated with two pilots.

Advertisement