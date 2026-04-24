DGCA warns IndiGo over December 2025 fare cap breach

InterGlobe Aviation shares dip over 1%

IndiGo insists this will not hurt its finances much since it has already fixed things internally (the delay in sharing the news was due to some communication hiccups).

Still, shares of IndiGo's parent, InterGlobe Aviation, dipped over 1% today.

Plus, if you are booking flights now, expect higher fuel charges from April 2 thanks to rising fuel prices, another hit after its shares have already dropped more than 20% in six months.