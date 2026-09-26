DHL Express to hike shipment charges in India by 8.9%
What's the story
DHL Express, a leading logistics company, has announced an 8.9% hike in its shipment charges in India. The increase will come into effect from January 1 next year. The move is aimed at offsetting the rising costs due to inflation, currency fluctuations and industry-specific cost developments. "This annual price adjustment enables us to maintain the high level of service and reliability our customers expect," said RS Subramanian, Senior Vice President for South Asia at DHL Express.
Global influence
Subramanian emphasizes importance of international trade
As a globally integrated business operating in over 220 countries and territories, DHL Express is impacted not just by local economic conditions but also by global market developments.
Subramanian emphasized that international trade continues to create new opportunities for businesses, even as supply chains become more interconnected and complex.
The company is committed to helping its customers navigate this evolving environment through investments in its global network, digital capabilities, security infrastructure, and sustainable logistics solutions.
Cost impact
Other factors affecting cost structure
DHL Express's cost structure is also impacted by energy costs, compliance requirements, and administrative expenses related to evolving customs, regulatory, and security measures introduced by national and international authorities.
Ongoing labor market pressures in many countries have also contributed to increased operational costs for the company.
Despite these challenges, DHL Express remains committed to investing in sustainable logistics solutions and supporting its customers' needs.