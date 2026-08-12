Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics IPOs oversubscribed, listing August 17
Business
Both Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics just wrapped up their IPOs with massive demand: Dhoot was oversubscribed 74.21 times, and Molbio was oversubscribed 70.26 times.
Investors from all sides rushed in, so both companies will officially hit the stock market on August 17.
Dhoot Transmission ₹3,067cr, Molbio Diagnostics ₹768-₹807
Dhoot Transmission's ₹3,067 crore IPO (with shares priced ₹829-₹871), planning to use the funds for paying off debt and expanding manufacturing in Haryana and Tamil Nadu.
Big names like BlackRock and SBI Mutual Funds joined as anchor investors.
Meanwhile, Molbio Diagnostics set its share price at ₹768-₹807 and will use its IPO money to boost research and ramp up production in Goa and Visakhapatnam.
Both companies are clearly on investors' radars right now!