Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics IPOs oversubscribed, listing August 17

Dhoot Transmission's ₹3,067 crore IPO (with shares priced ₹829-₹871), planning to use the funds for paying off debt and expanding manufacturing in Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Big names like BlackRock and SBI Mutual Funds joined as anchor investors.

Meanwhile, Molbio Diagnostics set its share price at ₹768-₹807 and will use its IPO money to boost research and ramp up production in Goa and Visakhapatnam.

Both companies are clearly on investors' radars right now!