Dhoot Transmission IPO opens with 30% GMP: Should you bid?

The company has set the IPO price band at ₹829-₹871 per share. The public issue will be open for subscription from today until August 12.

The allotment basis is likely to be finalized on August 13, with shares expected to debut on NSE and BSE on August 17.

At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will have to pay a minimum of ₹14,807 for one lot as each lot consists of 17 shares.