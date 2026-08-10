Dhoot Transmission Ltd launches ₹3,066.89cr IPO to list August 17

The company's total income increased 31% to ₹4,563.70 crore in FY26 from ₹3,472.24 crore.

The company is a major player in wiring harnesses for electric two- and three-wheelers (holding about 70% market share) and plans to use the funds raised for debt repayment and expanding factories in Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Analysts are positive on the IPO thanks to Dhoot's EV focus and strong ties with vehicle makers.

There's also buzz in the gray market with a premium of ₹259 per share (though remember, that's just an unofficial hint at possible listing gains).

Minimum investment? About ₹14,807 for one lot of shares.