Dhoot Transmission Ltd launches ₹3,066.89cr IPO to list August 17
Dhoot Transmission Ltd. just rolled out its IPO, with shares priced at ₹829-₹871 each. The offer includes both a fresh issue and an offer for sale, totaling ₹3,066.89 crore.
The IPO closes this Wednesday, and if you're curious about when you can start trading, shares are set to list on NSE and BSE on August 17.
Dhoot Transmission FY26 income rises 31%
The company's total income increased 31% to ₹4,563.70 crore in FY26 from ₹3,472.24 crore.
The company is a major player in wiring harnesses for electric two- and three-wheelers (holding about 70% market share) and plans to use the funds raised for debt repayment and expanding factories in Haryana and Tamil Nadu.
Analysts are positive on the IPO thanks to Dhoot's EV focus and strong ties with vehicle makers.
There's also buzz in the gray market with a premium of ₹259 per share (though remember, that's just an unofficial hint at possible listing gains).
Minimum investment? About ₹14,807 for one lot of shares.