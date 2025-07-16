Next Article
Diageo CEO resigns amidst company's poor performance
Debra Crew has stepped down as CEO of Diageo after two challenging years, marked by slipping sales in Latin America and supply chain headaches.
Her exit comes after the company's shares dropped 43%, raising concerns among investors.
CFO to serve as interim CEO
Diageo isn't skipping a beat—Chief Financial Officer Nik Jhangiani is stepping in as interim CEO while they search for a new boss.
The company says its financial plans for 2025 and 2026 are still on track, with full-year results coming August 5.
Crew's short and challenging stint
Crew joined Diageo back in 2019 and quickly climbed the ranks, taking over as CEO after Ivan Menezes passed away.
Despite her experience, her time at the top was short and filled with tough market challenges.