Goldman Sachs records $3.72B Q2 profit
Goldman Sachs just reported a huge $3.72 billion profit for the second quarter—way above what analysts expected.
The boost mainly came from strong trading results, with CEO David Solomon crediting active client engagement and smart moves in the market.
He did add, though, that with economic policies shifting, staying cautious is key.
Bank's top bosses getting massive 5-year $80 million bonuses
There's been some buzz around the bank's top bosses getting massive five-year $80 million bonuses to keep them from jumping ship—especially since COO John Waldron was reportedly eyed for a $500 million gig at Apollo Global Management earlier this year.
While some question these payouts, supporters point to Goldman's 42% share price jump over the past year as proof that keeping their leadership on board has paid off.