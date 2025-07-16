Goldman Sachs records $3.72B Q2 profit

Bank's top bosses getting massive 5-year $80 million bonuses

There's been some buzz around the bank's top bosses getting massive five-year $80 million bonuses to keep them from jumping ship—especially since COO John Waldron was reportedly eyed for a $500 million gig at Apollo Global Management earlier this year.

While some question these payouts, supporters point to Goldman's 42% share price jump over the past year as proof that keeping their leadership on board has paid off.