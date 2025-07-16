Tech Mahindra records 3rd consecutive quarter of employee decline Business Jul 16, 2025

Tech Mahindra let go of 214 employees in Q1 FY26, making it the third quarter in a row with job cuts.

Still, the company's total headcount actually grew by 897 over the past year to 148,517 people.

Attrition ticked up too, now at 12.6% compared to the previous quarter's 11.8%.