Tech Mahindra records 3rd consecutive quarter of employee decline
Tech Mahindra let go of 214 employees in Q1 FY26, making it the third quarter in a row with job cuts.
Still, the company's total headcount actually grew by 897 over the past year to 148,517 people.
Attrition ticked up too, now at 12.6% compared to the previous quarter's 11.8%.
Revenue up by 2.66% this quarter
Despite trimming its team, Tech Mahindra's numbers are looking up: revenue rose by 2.66% to ₹13,351 crore and net profit jumped a solid 34% to ₹1,141 crore this quarter.
EBIT also climbed by 34%, with margins improving to 11.1%.
New deals worth $809 million this quarter
Here's a win: Tech Mahindra scored $809 million worth of new deals this quarter—a huge 51% jump from last year—showing they're still landing major business even as they navigate workforce changes.
Overall employee count has grown since last year
Even with all these shifts, Tech Mahindra has managed steady growth in overall employee count since last year—proof that change doesn't always mean shrinking for good!