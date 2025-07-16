Tech Mahindra's Q1FY26 deal wins soar 51%
Tech Mahindra just posted a strong Q1, with profits up nearly 34% from last year to ₹1,141 crore.
Even with a slight dip compared to last quarter, their revenue grew to ₹13,351 crore as expenses remained flat.
EBIT margin boosted to 11.1%
The company boosted its EBIT margin to 11.1%, and landed $809 million in new deals—a huge 51% jump over last year.
These wins include projects with a US wireless provider, a global fashion brand, and a Japanese insurer, showing Tech Mahindra is spreading its wings across different industries.
Tech Mahindra's results show they're not just surviving
In a tough global market, Tech Mahindra's results show they're not just surviving—they're finding ways to grow and stay profitable.
For anyone interested in how big tech companies keep moving forward (even when times are uncertain), this is one worth watching.