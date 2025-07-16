Stock market update: Nifty IT index rises

Nifty50 and Sensex also close higher

Elsewhere, the Nifty50 and Sensex both edged higher, but it was a mixed bag overall with more stocks falling than rising in the Nifty index.

Vodafone Idea, JP Power, and Network18 were among the most active shares of the day.

Meanwhile, Deccan Cements and Magellanic Cloud hit fresh 52-week highs—even as several other stocks dropped to new lows—showing just how varied today's trading session was.