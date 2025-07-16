Next Article
Stock market update: Nifty IT index rises
The Nifty IT index closed up 0.63% on Wednesday, thanks mostly to strong moves from Wipro (up 2.1%) and Tech Mahindra (up 1.84%).
LTIMindtree and Infosys also added to the gains, while Oracle Financial Services ticked up slightly.
Not every IT stock had a great day though—Coforge and TCS slipped a bit despite the overall positive vibe.
Nifty50 and Sensex also close higher
Elsewhere, the Nifty50 and Sensex both edged higher, but it was a mixed bag overall with more stocks falling than rising in the Nifty index.
Vodafone Idea, JP Power, and Network18 were among the most active shares of the day.
Meanwhile, Deccan Cements and Magellanic Cloud hit fresh 52-week highs—even as several other stocks dropped to new lows—showing just how varied today's trading session was.