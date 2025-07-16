Next Article
Stock market recap: Nifty Pharma index drops 0.32%
The Nifty Pharma index dipped 0.28% to 22,602.4 on Wednesday, underperforming the broader market.
Even though pharma stocks had gained 2.5% this month, investor nerves kicked in after US President Trump revived threats of steep tariffs on drug imports from countries like India.
US tariffs on Indian drugs could hurt profits
If these tariffs—possibly up to 200% over the next year or so—actually happen, Indian pharma companies that rely on the US could see profits take a hit.
For anyone interested in global business or investing, it's a reminder of how quickly policy talk can shake up entire sectors.