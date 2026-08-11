Diageo takes legal action over India ban on McDowell's rum

This ban is part of a bigger crackdown on alcohol brands in India, with Diageo and others facing restrictions across several states.

Recently, around 18,000 boxes of Diageo liquor bottles were seized for allegedly lacking markings to show they were made using safe recycled plastic.

The case now heads to court again later this month as regulators discuss flavour-labelling rules, so for now, things are still up in the air for McDowell's fans.