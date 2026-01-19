Digital India Foundation launches Phoenix Hub to revive failed startups

How does Phoenix Hub actually help?

Founders from shut-down or downsized startups can list their intellectual property and product know-how on the hub so it doesn't go to waste.

Arvind Gupta, the foundation's co-founder, said the foundation is "already engaging with founders and teams" and that in some instances it is "documenting intellectual property, product architectures, and specialized capabilities," and added that, for example, a compliance automation startup could use the platform to register its intellectual property (IP) and connect its core team with another company that could integrate the technology.