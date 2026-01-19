Digital India Foundation launches Phoenix Hub to revive failed startups
Digital India Foundation just launched Phoenix Hub—a new platform that gives failed startups a second shot by connecting their unused tech, ideas, and teams with fresh business opportunities.
The hub is totally neutral—no equity grabs or asset claims—and is especially looking for early-stage startups with real products or patents in areas like digital infrastructure, SaaS, AI, and fintech.
How does Phoenix Hub actually help?
Founders from shut-down or downsized startups can list their intellectual property and product know-how on the hub so it doesn't go to waste.
Arvind Gupta, the foundation's co-founder, said the foundation is "already engaging with founders and teams" and that in some instances it is "documenting intellectual property, product architectures, and specialized capabilities," and added that, for example, a compliance automation startup could use the platform to register its intellectual property (IP) and connect its core team with another company that could integrate the technology.
Why now?
After seeing several big startup shutdowns in 2025 (think Dunzo and BluSmart), mostly due to funding issues or market changes—not bad execution—the foundation wanted to help underfunded but promising teams bounce back instead of letting good ideas disappear.