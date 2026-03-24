Digital platforms drive India's media and entertainment industry growth

Digital advertising jumped 26% last year, to ₹94,700 crore, accounting for about 63% of total advertising revenue. E-commerce ads soared too, and small businesses chipped in ₹36,300 crore. With more connected TVs coming (from 40 million now to 67 million by 2028), digital ad growth isn't slowing down.

Live events make a comeback

Digital subscription revenues rose 60% to ₹16,300 crore, with paid video subscriptions reaching 216 million across 143 million households.

Live events like weddings and big festivals also made a comeback, growing by an impressive 44%.

On the flip side, TV struggled (ad revenue dropped over 10%, subscriptions fell by 8%, and the industry lost 11 million pay-TV households), but overall, digital growth is keeping the industry buzzing.