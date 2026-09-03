DIIs extend 18-day buying streak as FIIs net sell ₹2,345.87cr

DIIs ramped up their investments compared to yesterday and showed real confidence in Indian equities.

The broader market saw more stocks rising than falling (a 3:2 ratio on the NSE).

Despite a good start, Sensex slipped by 417 points and Nifty dropped by 41.

Axis Bank and HDFC Bank helped cushion the fall; Adani Ports gained 2%, while Godrej Consumer Products and Ather Energy both slid about 3%.

On the bright side, the rupee hit a two-month high thanks to strong foreign deposits.