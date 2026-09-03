DIIs extend 18-day buying streak as FIIs net sell ₹2,345.87cr
On Thursday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) pulled out ₹2,345.87 crore from Indian stocks, even though they bought ₹13,596.04 crore; they sold even more.
Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) kept their buying streak alive for the 18th straight day, snapping up ₹4,977.46 crore in shares.
Sensex slips, rupee 2-month high
DIIs ramped up their investments compared to yesterday and showed real confidence in Indian equities.
The broader market saw more stocks rising than falling (a 3:2 ratio on the NSE).
Despite a good start, Sensex slipped by 417 points and Nifty dropped by 41.
Axis Bank and HDFC Bank helped cushion the fall; Adani Ports gained 2%, while Godrej Consumer Products and Ather Energy both slid about 3%.
On the bright side, the rupee hit a two-month high thanks to strong foreign deposits.