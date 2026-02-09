Domestic investors surpass foreign investors in Nifty50 ownership

In a historic first, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have overtaken foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the ownership of India's benchmark Nifty50 index. This change comes amid continued foreign selling due to global trade uncertainties and market volatility. As per Motilal Oswal Securities data, DIIs held about 24.8% of Nifty50 in Q4 2025, slightly ahead of FIIs who held around 24.3%.

Market dynamics SIP inflows and pension fund participation driving DII dominance Naveen Vyas, Senior VP at Anand Rathi Global Finance, said this shift is a structural change and not a cyclical one. He attributed it to strong incremental SIP inflows of ₹3.34 lakh crore in calendar year 2025, increased pension fund participation in equities, and the emergence of new asset management companies in India. These factors are all strengthening the domestic institutional ecosystem.

Investment trends FIIs's gradual exit from Indian equities FIIs have been gradually reducing their exposure to Indian equities due to a weakening rupee and better return opportunities in other global markets. Over the last five years, DIIs have emerged as a key market support player, helping Nifty deliver absolute returns of around 72-75% despite cumulative FII selling of nearly ₹9.96 lakh crore.

Ownership surge DII holdings at all-time high FII holdings in Nifty50 fell by 90 basis points YoY and 20 basis points QoQ, while DII ownership hit an all-time high, rising by 170 basis points YoY and 30 basis points sequentially. The divergence was broad-based with FIIs cutting their stakes in nearly 78% of Nifty50 constituents during the quarter while DIIs raised theirs in about 82% of index companies.

