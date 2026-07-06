Dilip Asbe joins Swift global supervisory board amplifying India's role
Business
Dilip Asbe, who leads India's National Payments Corporation (NPCI), has just been named to the global supervisory board of Swift, the group behind much of the world's secure payments.
This move gives India a real voice in shaping how international payments work, and marks a pretty big milestone for the country.
UPI handles over 20 billion monthly
Asbe's appointment shows how far India has come with digital payments: UPI alone handles more than 20 billion transactions every month.
Since taking over NPCI in 2018, Asbe has pushed innovations like UPI, RuPay cards, and FASTag.
Now, with Indian payment tech expanding globally and Swift updating its governance for more regional balance, India's influence on cross-border payments is only getting stronger.