Dilip Asbe joins Swift global supervisory board amplifying India's role

UPI handles over 20 billion monthly

Asbe's appointment shows how far India has come with digital payments: UPI alone handles more than 20 billion transactions every month.

Since taking over NPCI in 2018, Asbe has pushed innovations like UPI, RuPay cards, and FASTag.

Now, with Indian payment tech expanding globally and Swift updating its governance for more regional balance, India's influence on cross-border payments is only getting stronger.