DISCOMs post ₹2,700cr profit after 10 years of losses

India 's power distribution utilities (DISCOMs) have reported a net profit of ₹2,701 crore in the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), marking a major turnaround from a loss of ₹25,553 crore in FY24. The turnaround is even more remarkable when we look at the last decade. In FY14, DISCOMs had posted a massive loss of ₹67,962 crore.

Minister's remarks Power Minister hails discoms' financial turnaround Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hailed the financial turnaround as a new chapter for the distribution sector. He attributed this change to reforms aimed at addressing long-standing concerns in the sector. "The government is committed to necessary reforms in the sector so that the power sector can support India's growing economy and play its part in the journey toward Viksit Bharat," he said.

Performance indicators AT&C losses and ACS-ARR gap show improvement The reforms have also led to an improvement in key performance indicators. The Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses, which represent the gap between energy bought and energy billed/collected, have come down from 22.62% in FY14 to 15.04% in FY25. Meanwhile, the Average Cost of Supply-Average Revenue Realized (ACS-ARR) gap has narrowed from ₹0.78/kWh in FY14 to ₹0.06/kWh in FY25, indicating better cost recovery practices among DISCOMs over time.

