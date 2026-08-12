Dish TV's Vzy smart TVs hit 200cr 1st-year sales milestone

Vzy Smart TVs are now available not just in big cities but also in smaller towns, thanks to the existing distribution network and retail partnerships.

Some models even come bundled with exclusive content offers worth up to ₹30,000.

CEO and Executive Director Manoj Dobhal called this achievement "first step" as Dish TV aims to become a full-fledged entertainment company.

CRO Sukhpreet Singh added that Vzy is all about meeting the growing demand for easy, all-in-one viewing, a trend that's shaping India's smart TV scene.